There are 3 comments on the Williamson Daily News Online story from Monday Jan 30, titled City considers eliminating traffic lights -. In it, Williamson Daily News Online reports that:

The City of Williamson is considering removing the non-functioning traffic lights on Second and Third Avenue in Logan Street in favor of stops signs.

Ha Ha

Warfield, KY

#1 Wednesday
Bout time. The damn things just stay red. I just run them.

Good Gawd

Houston, TX

#2 Yesterday
OK! A town with no traffic lights, but a PAID Fire Dept. and Police Force with how many Officers?!?!

What am i missing here?

Citizen X

Tomahawk, KY

#3 Yesterday
Good Gawd wrote:
OK! A town with no traffic lights, but a PAID Fire Dept. and Police Force with how many Officers?!?!

What am i missing here?
The same thing we are all missing. Judy Hamrick is not going to let her little boy Barry take any cuts. She wants to take care of her baby boy. She filed for office so she can continue running the City into a hole to take care of him.

