2017 Martin Luther King Jr observance scheduled -
The Williamson Branch of the NAACP and Youth Council, in partnership with Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College will present an ecumenical commemorative service Sunday, January 15 in observance of the birthday, life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at 3:00 p.m. at the Logan Street First Baptist Church in Williamson W.Va.
Williamson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Casey. What happened?
|4 min
|Sad
|4
|Tinch
|3 hr
|Markus
|3
|Dr. Salton and Dr. Tchou (Jul '11)
|13 hr
|Old timer
|33
|keith wisecup (Jul '15)
|15 hr
|meme
|3
|Miner Mart Robbery from the other day
|21 hr
|STAB AND GRAB
|2
|Williamson Water and Sewer Department
|Wed
|Ceephus
|3
|City seeks trial by jury in WPD lawsuit case -
|Wed
|Ha ha ha ha
|1
