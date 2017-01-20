2017 Martin Luther King Jr observance...

2017 Martin Luther King Jr observance scheduled

Tuesday Jan 10

The Williamson Branch of the NAACP and Youth Council, in partnership with Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College will present an ecumenical commemorative service Sunday, January 15 in observance of the birthday, life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at 3:00 p.m. at the Logan Street First Baptist Church in Williamson W.Va.

