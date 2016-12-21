Ward named as Mingo Assistant Prosecutor -
There are 2 comments on the Williamson Daily News Online story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Ward named as Mingo Assistant Prosecutor -. In it, Williamson Daily News Online reports that:
Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan "Duke" Jewell has announced that Williamson attorney W. Thomas Ward has joined the office as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.
|
#1 Wednesday Dec 21
What happened to the other Assistant Prosecuting Attorney?:)
|
#2 Friday
Who was the former AP?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Williamson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 new cruisers for WPD -
|1 hr
|DipWad
|19
|who is the daddy
|13 hr
|Knowsalot
|7
|Why is water off in Chattaroy tonight?
|Sat
|like to know
|4
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Fri
|Well
|3,925
|Steven messer
|Dec 22
|Tomo
|4
|City considers imposing user fees -
|Dec 21
|DipWad
|17
|Food bank
|Dec 20
|Therecanonlybeone
|2
Find what you want!
Search Williamson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC