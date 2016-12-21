Ward named as Mingo Assistant Prosecu...

Ward named as Mingo Assistant Prosecutor -

Williamson Daily News Online story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Ward named as Mingo Assistant Prosecutor

Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan "Duke" Jewell has announced that Williamson attorney W. Thomas Ward has joined the office as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney.

Well

Warfield, KY

#1 Wednesday Dec 21
What happened to the other Assistant Prosecuting Attorney?:)

Wondering

Providence, UT

#2 Friday
Well wrote:
What happened to the other Assistant Prosecuting Attorney?:)
Who was the former AP?

