Starr Farm wins two awards

A Mingo County couple, whose farm was featured in an Williamson Daily News article in August of this year, have became the recepients of the first ever award Guyan Conservation District has given to a Mingo County farm. Paul and Arlene Starr are well known throughout the community, the couple are familiar faces from May until October at the Farmer's Market in Williamson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coal Valley News.