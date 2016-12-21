Refresh Appalachia working with MCRA -
Representatives from Refresh Appalachia, Ben Gilmer and Savanna Lyons, made a presentation to the board of directors of the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority at their regular meeting held last Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williamson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 new cruisers for WPD -
|2 hr
|Freebie
|12
|Steven messer
|4 hr
|Tomo
|4
|City considers imposing user fees -
|Wed
|DipWad
|17
|Ward named as Mingo Assistant Prosecutor -
|Wed
|Well
|1
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Wed
|Well
|3,919
|Food bank
|Tue
|Therecanonlybeone
|2
|NS railroad guys
|Tue
|RR Cocksman
|11
Find what you want!
Search Williamson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC