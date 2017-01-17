City considers imposing user fees -
Working within Williamson city limits may soon come at a price if the Williamson City Council approves a request to impose a user fee on those working within the city.
#1 Tuesday Dec 13
Then it will raise to $5.00 and they will find something else to drain working people. I hope every business in Williamson leaves. Tickles the shit out of me they are hurting so bad.
Williamson needs dozed over... look at the $$$ they can save by getting rid of the Fire Dept. and making it volunteer, and cutting out that many police on the WPD. "Well, that all IS coming', i just can't wait until it's all finally gone. Just like the small towns in McDowell and Wyoming Counties.
#2 Tuesday Dec 13
More money for Judy to waste on appropriation to Barry's cause.
#3 Tuesday Dec 13
Come July...Barry will be a lucky man if he's still with the pitiful WPD.
#4 Wednesday Dec 14
Let us all hope so! He has destroyed the WPD with his lack of leadership skills, and is trying to bankrupt the City on top of that. This is the most ignorant council ever. The new Mayor and council need to let him go, and then undo all of the messes this bunch has created to save his a$$.
#5 Wednesday Dec 14
i think they should bring the fbi back in and clean all these city offices out police station, mayors office and every other place, water and garbage office. then go back do their job over at the courthouse . they left a lot stink in the courthouse.
#6 Wednesday Dec 14
I hope those SOB's over the garbage bills get what they deserve for all this double billing they are doing.
#7 Thursday Dec 15
Lets get this right. They just leased four brand new cruisers and suddenly need a user fee to fund police and fire. Sounds a little weird to me!
#8 Friday Dec 16
The user fee will go toward pay raises for the police and fire departments. All the fireman and officers will get a decent raise but the fire chief and police chief are going to get a huge increase in pay It is a good idea, these guys haven't had a raise in a few years. Also it's the only way to ensure the don't leave to take higher paying jobs. We need to do whatever we can to maintain what we got.
#9 Friday Dec 16
This dip sh!t council will give Barry a raise but no one else. He is their priority. All the others can go to hell.
#10 Monday Dec 19
Good. He deserves a raise. The police department is the best its ever been. We are lucky to have a chief like Barry. Hope he doesn't leave us to become sheriff. He'd be hard to replace.
#11 Monday Dec 19
Best it's ever been? LMFAO! You are a suck queer for sure.
Sheriff?!?! He will NEVER see that. LOL. You are something special. I bet you're wife is happy ;)
#12 Monday Dec 19
I thought the problem is that she isn't happy. ;)
#13 Monday Dec 19
You cannot be serious! You have lost your mind. He has managed to get the city sued, put the city in debt with the cruisers and gets a free cell phone, gets a vehicle with gas paid and gets a big salary. It sure sounds like he is doing a great job. Judy won't be around forever to take up for your bipolar a$$!
#14 Tuesday Dec 20
Oh my goodness. I didn't know they gave the chief of police a cell phone. I'd call the FBI if I were you. Why would they give the chief of police a cell phone. It's not like they need to get in touch with him. That is probably a felony I'd definitely call the Feds or the State Police and inform them that the City of Williamson has given the Chief a cell phone. Also I can't believe the City is paying for the gas in the City Police Cars. This is so unfair. Call the Feds and report them. I bet if you dig deep enough you'll even find evidence that the city is paying the city officers to work too. OMG corruption at its finest.
#15 Tuesday Dec 20
You are an idiot. I do not believe the context of the message referenced a violation of law. I do feel it was the purpose of saying he is a huge waste of time and revenue. So go ahead. Write a smart jerkoff reply. I will say again you are an idiot. Get offended I really do not care. Idiot.
#16 Tuesday Dec 20
Notice how his post keep get deleted?
#17 Yesterday
You are correct. I was not saying it is illegal. I'm saying it is wasteful spending. You give an employee a big salary, a free cell phone, a vehicle, and I have learned free health insurance also, and then you expect us the taxpayers to pay a user fee because you are struggling and need revenue.. Please, Judy, you fool!!!
