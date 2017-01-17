City considers imposing user fees -

City considers imposing user fees -

There are 17 comments on the Williamson Daily News Online story from Tuesday Dec 13, titled City considers imposing user fees -. In it, Williamson Daily News Online reports that:

Working within Williamson city limits may soon come at a price if the Williamson City Council approves a request to impose a user fee on those working within the city.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Cant Wait

Warfield, KY

#1 Tuesday Dec 13
Then it will raise to $5.00 and they will find something else to drain working people. I hope every business in Williamson leaves. Tickles the shit out of me they are hurting so bad.
Williamson needs dozed over... look at the $$$ they can save by getting rid of the Fire Dept. and making it volunteer, and cutting out that many police on the WPD. "Well, that all IS coming', i just can't wait until it's all finally gone. Just like the small towns in McDowell and Wyoming Counties.

Judged:

6

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Concerned Citizen

Tomahawk, KY

#2 Tuesday Dec 13
More money for Judy to waste on appropriation to Barry's cause.

Judged:

3

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
I Heard

Warfield, KY

#3 Tuesday Dec 13
Concerned Citizen wrote:
More money for Judy to waste on appropriation to Barry's cause.
Come July...Barry will be a lucky man if he's still with the pitiful WPD.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Concerned Citizen

Tomahawk, KY

#4 Wednesday Dec 14
I Heard wrote:
<quoted text>Come July...Barry will be a lucky man if he's still with the pitiful WPD.
Let us all hope so! He has destroyed the WPD with his lack of leadership skills, and is trying to bankrupt the City on top of that. This is the most ignorant council ever. The new Mayor and council need to let him go, and then undo all of the messes this bunch has created to save his a$$.

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
morris

Williamson, WV

#5 Wednesday Dec 14
i think they should bring the fbi back in and clean all these city offices out police station, mayors office and every other place, water and garbage office. then go back do their job over at the courthouse . they left a lot stink in the courthouse.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
William Sum

Warfield, KY

#6 Wednesday Dec 14
morris wrote:
i think they should bring the fbi back in and clean all these city offices out police station, mayors office and every other place, water and garbage office. then go back do their job over at the courthouse . they left a lot stink in the courthouse.
I hope those SOB's over the garbage bills get what they deserve for all this double billing they are doing.

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Concerned Citizen

Tomahawk, KY

#7 Thursday Dec 15
Lets get this right. They just leased four brand new cruisers and suddenly need a user fee to fund police and fire. Sounds a little weird to me!

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Politico

Philadelphia, PA

#8 Friday Dec 16
Concerned Citizen wrote:
Lets get this right. They just leased four brand new cruisers and suddenly need a user fee to fund police and fire. Sounds a little weird to me!
The user fee will go toward pay raises for the police and fire departments. All the fireman and officers will get a decent raise but the fire chief and police chief are going to get a huge increase in pay It is a good idea, these guys haven't had a raise in a few years. Also it's the only way to ensure the don't leave to take higher paying jobs. We need to do whatever we can to maintain what we got.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Concerned Citizen

Tomahawk, KY

#9 Friday Dec 16
Politico wrote:
<quoted text>
The user fee will go toward pay raises for the police and fire departments. All the fireman and officers will get a decent raise but the fire chief and police chief are going to get a huge increase in pay It is a good idea, these guys haven't had a raise in a few years. Also it's the only way to ensure the don't leave to take higher paying jobs. We need to do whatever we can to maintain what we got.
This dip sh!t council will give Barry a raise but no one else. He is their priority. All the others can go to hell.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Chiefy

Philadelphia, PA

#10 Monday Dec 19
Concerned Citizen wrote:
<quoted text>

This dip sh!t council will give Barry a raise but no one else. He is their priority. All the others can go to hell.
Good. He deserves a raise. The police department is the best its ever been. We are lucky to have a chief like Barry. Hope he doesn't leave us to become sheriff. He'd be hard to replace.

Judged:

6

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
BillyMatt

Warfield, KY

#11 Monday Dec 19
Chiefy wrote:
<quoted text>

Good. He deserves a raise. The police department is the best its ever been. We are lucky to have a chief like Barry. Hope he doesn't leave us to become sheriff. He'd be hard to replace.
Best it's ever been? LMFAO! You are a suck queer for sure.
Sheriff?!?! He will NEVER see that. LOL. You are something special. I bet you're wife is happy ;)

Judged:

3

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Concerned Citizen

Tomahawk, KY

#12 Monday Dec 19
BillyMatt wrote:
<quoted text>I bet you're wife is happy ;)
I thought the problem is that she isn't happy. ;)

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
DipWad

Tomahawk, KY

#13 Monday Dec 19
Chiefy wrote:
<quoted text>

Good. He deserves a raise. The police department is the best its ever been. We are lucky to have a chief like Barry. Hope he doesn't leave us to become sheriff. He'd be hard to replace.
You cannot be serious! You have lost your mind. He has managed to get the city sued, put the city in debt with the cruisers and gets a free cell phone, gets a vehicle with gas paid and gets a big salary. It sure sounds like he is doing a great job. Judy won't be around forever to take up for your bipolar a$$!

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fed Ex

Philadelphia, PA

#14 Tuesday Dec 20
DipWad wrote:
<quoted text>

You cannot be serious! You have lost your mind. He has managed to get the city sued, put the city in debt with the cruisers and gets a free cell phone, gets a vehicle with gas paid and gets a big salary. It sure sounds like he is doing a great job. Judy won't be around forever to take up for your bipolar a$$!
Oh my goodness. I didn't know they gave the chief of police a cell phone. I'd call the FBI if I were you. Why would they give the chief of police a cell phone. It's not like they need to get in touch with him. That is probably a felony I'd definitely call the Feds or the State Police and inform them that the City of Williamson has given the Chief a cell phone. Also I can't believe the City is paying for the gas in the City Police Cars. This is so unfair. Call the Feds and report them. I bet if you dig deep enough you'll even find evidence that the city is paying the city officers to work too. OMG corruption at its finest.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Hal

Williamson, WV

#15 Tuesday Dec 20
Fed Ex wrote:
<quoted text>

Oh my goodness. I didn't know they gave the chief of police a cell phone. I'd call the FBI if I were you. Why would they give the chief of police a cell phone. It's not like they need to get in touch with him. That is probably a felony I'd definitely call the Feds or the State Police and inform them that the City of Williamson has given the Chief a cell phone. Also I can't believe the City is paying for the gas in the City Police Cars. This is so unfair. Call the Feds and report them. I bet if you dig deep enough you'll even find evidence that the city is paying the city officers to work too. OMG corruption at its finest.
You are an idiot. I do not believe the context of the message referenced a violation of law. I do feel it was the purpose of saying he is a huge waste of time and revenue. So go ahead. Write a smart jerkoff reply. I will say again you are an idiot. Get offended I really do not care. Idiot.

Judged:

3

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Funny

Warfield, KY

#16 Tuesday Dec 20
Hal wrote:
<quoted text>

You are an idiot. I do not believe the context of the message referenced a violation of law. I do feel it was the purpose of saying he is a huge waste of time and revenue. So go ahead. Write a smart jerkoff reply. I will say again you are an idiot. Get offended I really do not care. Idiot.
Notice how his post keep get deleted?

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
DipWad

Tomahawk, KY

#17 Yesterday
Hal wrote:
<quoted text>

You are an idiot. I do not believe the context of the message referenced a violation of law. I do feel it was the purpose of saying he is a huge waste of time and revenue. So go ahead. Write a smart jerkoff reply. I will say again you are an idiot. Get offended I really do not care. Idiot.
You are correct. I was not saying it is illegal. I'm saying it is wasteful spending. You give an employee a big salary, a free cell phone, a vehicle, and I have learned free health insurance also, and then you expect us the taxpayers to pay a user fee because you are struggling and need revenue.. Please, Judy, you fool!!!

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 new cruisers for WPD - 2 hr Freebie 12
Steven messer 4 hr Tomo 4
News Ward named as Mingo Assistant Prosecutor - Wed Well 1
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Wed Well 3,919
Food bank Tue Therecanonlybeone 2
NS railroad guys Tue RR Cocksman 11
Judy Thompson Dec 19 Green eyes 3
See all Williamson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamson Forum Now

Williamson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ebola
 

Williamson, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,591 • Total comments across all topics: 277,259,118

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC