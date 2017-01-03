Aquaponics project gets funding -
At 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning, U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins held a special press conference at the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority in Williamson on the Aquaponics on AML project funding which was announced this past Wednesday.
