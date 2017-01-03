Aquaponics project gets funding -

Aquaponics project gets funding -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: Logan Banner

At 11 a.m. Thursday morning, U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins held a special press conference at the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority in Williamson on the Aquaponics on AML project funding which was announced this past Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 6 hr Larry Robinson 3,957
who is the daddy Wed Paralegal 12
News 4 new cruisers for WPD - Tue Ken 43
wpd Jan 2 Caught up 41
Prostitution Jan 2 Just saying 25
Dr. Salton and Dr. Tchou (Jul '11) Jan 2 Observer 32
News City considers imposing user fees - Dec 30 Sir 23
See all Williamson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamson Forum Now

Williamson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Williamson, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,793 • Total comments across all topics: 277,632,750

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC