4 new cruisers for WPD -
Williamson Police Chief Barry Blair, explained that the cruisers were made possible in part by a grant awarded to the department by the United States Department of Agriculture.
#1 Sunday Dec 18
What a waste of money. Enjoy it while you can guys.
#2 Sunday Dec 18
I agree with you. It is a complete waste. They would have been fine with only one or two. They had to go for the glory because Barry is campaigning for Sheriff already. He has serious mental issues. The sad thing is everyone knows, but they all ignore it.
#3 Monday Dec 19
If it was a federal grant then it didn't cost the City a dime so it wasn't a waste. That's good leadership when you can get 4 cruisers at no cost to the working people. Even people who don't work like you,, don't have to worry, your check will still be there on the 1st of the month.
#4 Monday Dec 19
Partial grant! Better read again dumbass.
#5 Monday Dec 19
Where the hell do you think the federal grant came from? I'll explain it you big dummy. We have this thing called federal taxes held out of our pay checks. Well, this is the money that funds the Federal Government. The Federal Government awards grant funds to states and other government agencies. The USDA happens to be one of those Federal agencies. They are appropriated funds that are used to issue grants to other entities. The USDA dollars that bought the cruisers was from federal taxes. The balance of the cruisers will also be paid by public funds unless a private individual pays it. I hope you learn from this and do not get bitch slapped again by people who know more than you.
#6 Monday Dec 19
You don't pay federal taxes on welfare checks
#7 Monday Dec 19
If you already paid federal taxes then what difference does it make who the Feds give the money to. They didn't charge you any more so if the money has already been paid to the Feds it's better that Williamson got some of it back. I doubt you paid much federal tax though because I've got a strong feeling you are an Obama phone carrying welfare baby. Quit crying a$$hole.
#9 Tuesday Dec 20
Hey Bunny, what's an Obama phone?
Relax, catch your breath, think about your answer, i'd hate to see you put your foot in your mouth along with barry's 2 inches.
#10 Tuesday
That Is great Stuff!!!!! HEE HEE HEE
#11 Tuesday
Barry For President !!!!!
#12 Yesterday
Yes, let him finish running America into the ground like he has the Williamson Police Department and will the entire City of Williamson if someone does not get in office and put him in check.
#13 2 hrs ago
An Obama phone is one that is given to those like you who have chosen not to work but live off the taxes taken from those of us who do. The phones and minutes are given for FREE so you don't have to worry about paying or getting a job. Now don't act like you don't know what they are. Merry Christmas you welfare baby I hope you get at least 1 present even if we the taxpayers have to foot the bill for it. Hahahahah
