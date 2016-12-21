2 charged by WPD for drug possession -
Two face drug possession charges after officers found a bag of pills inside a vehicle that had attempted to evade law enforcement.
Williamson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 new cruisers for WPD -
|1 hr
|DipWad
|19
|who is the daddy
|13 hr
|Knowsalot
|7
|Why is water off in Chattaroy tonight?
|Sat
|like to know
|4
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Fri
|Well
|3,925
|Ward named as Mingo Assistant Prosecutor -
|Fri
|Wondering
|2
|Steven messer
|Dec 22
|Tomo
|4
|City considers imposing user fees -
|Dec 21
|DipWad
|17
