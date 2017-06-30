Newport News man spreading his love of opera around Virginia
It was summer 1999, and Glenn Winters found himself on a stage in the courtyard of a medieval church in Rome's city center. The Newport News resident was performing "Cosi fan tutte" with the opera program at Virginia Commonwealth University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williamsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|22 hr
|Jim Bob Washington
|280
|Property owners now liable for nuisance violations (Jul '09)
|Wed
|Martin garey
|3
|Hinckley's sister says he doesn't bother anybody (Dec '11)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|4
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|Jul 3
|Martin garey
|23
|White Women in America cannot be Muslim (May '13)
|Jun 27
|Ismail
|20
|something about me and my family
|Jun 26
|martin garey
|1
|Santa in Williamsburg? (Dec '10)
|Jun 23
|Martin garey
|5
Find what you want!
Search Williamsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC