Newport News man spreading his love o...

Newport News man spreading his love of opera around Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

It was summer 1999, and Glenn Winters found himself on a stage in the courtyard of a medieval church in Rome's city center. The Newport News resident was performing "Cosi fan tutte" with the opera program at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) 22 hr Jim Bob Washington 280
News Property owners now liable for nuisance violations (Jul '09) Wed Martin garey 3
Hinckley's sister says he doesn't bother anybody (Dec '11) Tue Martin garey 4
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) Jul 3 Martin garey 23
News White Women in America cannot be Muslim (May '13) Jun 27 Ismail 20
something about me and my family Jun 26 martin garey 1
Santa in Williamsburg? (Dec '10) Jun 23 Martin garey 5
See all Williamsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamsburg Forum Now

Williamsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Williamsburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,587 • Total comments across all topics: 282,283,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC