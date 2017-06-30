Fourth of July in Williamsburg, Virginia, features fireworks at Colonial site, Busch Gardens

Fireworks will alight the skies over Busch Gardens and Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia, Monday and Tuesday as America celebrates its birthday. Colonial Williamsburg, which features historical re-enactors and 18th century exhibits, will include a July 4 Chesapeake Bay breakfast buffet "hosted" by Thomas and Martha Jefferson; a "Go Fourth and Explore" program at the Wythe, Geddy and Randolph houses and at the Armory; dramatic readings of the Declaration of Independence by actors portraying Thomas Jefferson and Patrick Henry; a special military muster celebrating the original 13 colonies; as well as a music and fireworks celebration at 9 p.m., with fireworks lighting up the sky over Governor's Palace.

