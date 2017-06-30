Fourth of July in Williamsburg, Virginia, features fireworks at Colonial site, Busch Gardens
Fireworks will alight the skies over Busch Gardens and Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia, Monday and Tuesday as America celebrates its birthday. Colonial Williamsburg, which features historical re-enactors and 18th century exhibits, will include a July 4 Chesapeake Bay breakfast buffet "hosted" by Thomas and Martha Jefferson; a "Go Fourth and Explore" program at the Wythe, Geddy and Randolph houses and at the Armory; dramatic readings of the Declaration of Independence by actors portraying Thomas Jefferson and Patrick Henry; a special military muster celebrating the original 13 colonies; as well as a music and fireworks celebration at 9 p.m., with fireworks lighting up the sky over Governor's Palace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Williamsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Property owners now liable for nuisance violations (Jul '09)
|10 hr
|Martin garey
|3
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|18 hr
|Jim Bob Washington
|279
|Hinckley's sister says he doesn't bother anybody (Dec '11)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|4
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|Mon
|Martin garey
|23
|White Women in America cannot be Muslim (May '13)
|Jun 27
|Ismail
|20
|something about me and my family
|Jun 26
|martin garey
|1
|Santa in Williamsburg? (Dec '10)
|Jun 23
|Martin garey
|5
Find what you want!
Search Williamsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC