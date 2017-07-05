Colonial Williamsburg asking for near...

Colonial Williamsburg asking for nearly $7M tax relief

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

In an unprecedented move, the president of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation is asking for a total of nearly $7 million tax relief from three municipalities. "I think it's very unfortunate, because this certainly is a very historic area and it should be maintained," Susan Lane said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) 4 hr Martin garey 26
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) 9 hr trisket12 55
News No trial for man accused in Pierce's Pitt Bar-B... (Nov '08) Tue Martin garey 14
News Va. task force on drywall problem appointed - wtvr (Apr '10) Mon Martin garey 2
News Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13) Jul 9 Martin garey 22
News Cops, in trouble with law, taint drop in crime (Jan '09) Jul 9 Martin garey 25
2017 Sign Language Classes starting in Hampton Jul 6 ASLPRO57 1
See all Williamsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamsburg Forum Now

Williamsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. American Idol
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Williamsburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,773 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC