Colonial Williamsburg asking for nearly $7M tax relief
In an unprecedented move, the president of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation is asking for a total of nearly $7 million tax relief from three municipalities. "I think it's very unfortunate, because this certainly is a very historic area and it should be maintained," Susan Lane said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Add your comments below
Williamsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|4 hr
|Martin garey
|26
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|9 hr
|trisket12
|55
|No trial for man accused in Pierce's Pitt Bar-B... (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|14
|Va. task force on drywall problem appointed - wtvr (Apr '10)
|Mon
|Martin garey
|2
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Jul 9
|Martin garey
|22
|Cops, in trouble with law, taint drop in crime (Jan '09)
|Jul 9
|Martin garey
|25
|2017 Sign Language Classes starting in Hampton
|Jul 6
|ASLPRO57
|1
Find what you want!
Search Williamsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC