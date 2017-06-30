Cloud-Spawning Rocket Wows Early-Bird Photographers
When NASA finally launched its long-awaited sounding-rocket mission from Wallops Island, Virginia, early-bird viewers along the U.S. East Coast were treated to a spectacular show of glowing, multicolor clouds drifting through the sky. Photographers woke up early to see the colorful display on several occasions, only to learn that the launch had been repeatedly delayed due to weather conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.
Add your comments below
Williamsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|2 hr
|Jim Bob Washington
|280
|Property owners now liable for nuisance violations (Jul '09)
|14 hr
|Martin garey
|3
|Hinckley's sister says he doesn't bother anybody (Dec '11)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|4
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|Jul 3
|Martin garey
|23
|White Women in America cannot be Muslim (May '13)
|Jun 27
|Ismail
|20
|something about me and my family
|Jun 26
|martin garey
|1
|Santa in Williamsburg? (Dec '10)
|Jun 23
|Martin garey
|5
Find what you want!
Search Williamsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC