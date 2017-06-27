William & Mary camp brings three of NFL's top 10 players to Williamsburg
Monday, Antonio Brown , Ezekiel Elliott and Matt Ryan were revealed as three of the top 10 players on the NFL's list of Top 100 Players of 2017 as voted on by their peers. The 24th Nike Colonial All Pro Football Camp, hosted by The College of William & Mary, provides instruction from pros like Brown, Elliott and Ryan as well as William and Mary football coaches.
