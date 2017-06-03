Why Jefferson's vision of American Islam matters today
There are 53 comments on the Salon story from Saturday Jun 3, titled Why Jefferson's vision of American Islam matters today. In it, Salon reports that:
An estimated 3.3 million American Muslims are celebrating the month of Ramadan . It was during this month that Prophet Mohammad first received revelations from God.
Regina, Canada
#1 Sunday Jun 4
" the month when pedophile Prophet first received his revelations"
They mean the month of the onset of his mental illness.
#2 Sunday Jun 4
I was just wondering, do you have any life at all outside Topix? It seems like you are here almost 24 hours a day posting these silly comments. More than half the comments on the Islam forum are posted by you. Do you do anything else?
Regina, Canada
#3 Sunday Jun 4
Do you have any life outside of wondering things that should be irrelevant to normal people?
#5 Sunday Jun 4
Just another muslim attack in the streets of London upon English while the officials are too afraid to speak about what is really going on. They steal stick to the politically correct garbage which only enables the muslim terrorists to continue killing English and Europeans in the streets of their own countries. What was very visible is the citizens of England had no means of defending their selves against three men armed with knives. The native English people need to demand the right to arm their selves with fire arms. They need to form their own native citizen militias and train to respond to counter attack muslim terrorists as well as English soccer spectators used to do against visiting team spectators. People must stop listening to politician and official apologists for the invading Islamists.
Political correction, feminist leaders and muslim infiltration will bring western societies to their end.
#6 Sunday Jun 4
Just another terrorist attack in England; nothing new.
God bless President Donald Trump!
#7 Sunday Jun 4
French philosopher Jacques Ellul -
In a major encyclopedia, one reads phrases such as: "Islam expanded in the eighth or ninth centuries ..."; "This or that country passed into Muslim hands..." But care is taken not to say how Islam expanded, how countries "passed into [Muslim] hands." .. Indeed, it would seem as if events happened by themselves, through a miraculous or amicable operation... Regarding this expansion, little is said about jihad. And yet it all happened through war!
...The jihad is an institution. and not an event, that is to say it is a part of the normal functioning of the Muslim world... The conquered populations change status (they become dhimmis), and the sharia tends to be put into effect integrally, overthrowing the former law of the country. The conquered territories do not simply change "owners."
#8 Sunday Jun 4
Nope !
The creep doesn't!
Topix IS that creep's life !
Not "almost" !
The creep trolls on topix 24/7
That's a pretty conservative estimate,
More like 80%, I'd say !
Nope!
This is all its miserable life is about: posting crap on Topix !
#9 Sunday Jun 4
If I understood correctly, the London mayor stated that London was safe.
It was in 1969, I would not go there on a bet today.
All British police should be armed with the mindset to stop this nonsense at first sign of troubles.
If I understand the British can not even carry knifes.
Well shucks maybe the answer is to stop white non-muslim citizens, and give them the once over.
#10 Sunday Jun 4
Was it Jefferson that had the Barbary Coast dead pirates that were dead wrapped in pig skin an buried?
#11 Sunday Jun 4
Hi frogface ... why don't you post a pic of yourself so we can laugh ?
#12 Sunday Jun 4
We can't laugh. We are too busy mourning the latest Muslim atrocity.
#13 Sunday Jun 4
Awww ... no big deal.
United States
#14 Sunday Jun 4
Thomas Jefferson read the Noble Quran before he wrote the US Constitution.
Why do you think he did that?
Regina, Canada
#15 Sunday Jun 4
No doubt exploring the new science of delusion and mental illness.
#16 Sunday Jun 4
I bet you're having your grandson explore your butthole as I type, huh ?
#17 Sunday Jun 4
Must you always be so vile and disgusting?
#18 Sunday Jun 4
Yep !
That is my privilege !
But you keep supporting the crusaders' vile and disgusting -albeit futile and vain- attempt to annihilate Islam !
#19 Monday Jun 5
Sorry, I have a radio face.
Post some more comment's so we can laugh.
#20 Monday Jun 5
Well let's see Simram, if cowardly attackers attack defenseless peoples, and children, what should one do?
#21 Monday Jun 5
SalaamZ ! I say I M P E A C H the mindless little Tyrant! CheerZ
