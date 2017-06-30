VDOT is making Fourth of July holiday travel less congested on 1-64
It's the peak of summer travel season and drivers are making way to their destination on I-64 from Hampton Roads to the peninsula. "It'll be nice if they do take up the restrictions of the lane closures," said driver Mike O'Neal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williamsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|2 hr
|Martin garey
|20
|White Women in America cannot be Muslim (May '13)
|Jun 27
|Ismail
|20
|something about me and my family
|Jun 26
|martin garey
|1
|Santa in Williamsburg? (Dec '10)
|Jun 23
|Martin garey
|5
|random post of today.
|Jun 21
|martin garey
|3
|martin garey (beans) Facebook (Aug '16)
|Jun 20
|Martin garey
|12
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Jun 18
|Martin garey
|7
Find what you want!
Search Williamsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC