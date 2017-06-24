Tom Power, owner of Virginia cheese s...

Tom Power, owner of Virginia cheese shop, dies in Bermuda

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Tom Power, who along with his wife owned the Cheese Shop in Williamsburg, Virginia, died on vacation while swimming off a beach in Bermuda, his daughter says. Mary Ellen Power Rogers said on Facebook that her father died Tuesday while swimming in the ocean.

