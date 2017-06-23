The big idea: Quirky rocker releases concept album about internet trolls

Stepping up: Park Slope musician Jonathon Coulton will open for Aimee Mann at the Music Hall of Williamsburg on June 26. Metal music: Musician Jonathan Coulton, who will play with Aimee Mann on June 26, is best known for his goofy but heartfelt songs about zombies and killer robots. A quirky Park Slope musician who spent a year releasing weekly songs about zombies and supervillains has returned with a single big idea - a concept album about Internet trolls, artificial intelligence, and empathy.

