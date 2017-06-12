Sweepstakes 1 mins ago 8:36 p.m.Funhouse Fest sweepstakes

Funhouse Fest, the music event of the summer, is coming! Two winners will experience a weekend full of music, food, and fun! See performances by Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Sheryl Crow, Lake Street Dive, and more! From 9:00 a.m. on Monday, June 12 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 16, you can enter to win by filling out the sweepstakes form below. We will have one drawing for two winners .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.