StLJN Saturday Video Showcase: The Wooten Brothers keep it in the family
This week, let's check out some videos featuring the Wooten Brothers, who are coming to St. Louis to perform next Saturday, June 24 at the Chesterfield Jazz Festival , headlining a bill that also will include Bach to the Future with Tracy Silverman, Anita Jackson, Soul Cafe, and Kim Fuller & Maurice Carnes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Jazz Notes.
