SMS students visit the White House
Twenty-seven students and 2 adults from Sweetwater Middle School traveled for the 34th year to Washington, D.C., Jamestown and Williamsburg, Virginia over spring break this March 13-16, 2017. Despite gale force winds and very cold conditions the students had a great time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williamsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|15 hr
|john fartcastle
|13
|random post of today.
|Sun
|martin garey
|2
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Sun
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Governors put off health care questions, for now (Jul '12)
|Jun 9
|martin garey
|3
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Jun 8
|Sharlatwn2
|53
|Absolutely Disgusting (Dec '11)
|Jun 8
|Martin garey
|3
|Why Jefferson's vision of American Islam matter...
|Jun 6
|Frogface Kate
|53
Find what you want!
Search Williamsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC