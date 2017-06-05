SMS students visit the White House

SMS students visit the White House

Twenty-seven students and 2 adults from Sweetwater Middle School traveled for the 34th year to Washington, D.C., Jamestown and Williamsburg, Virginia over spring break this March 13-16, 2017. Despite gale force winds and very cold conditions the students had a great time.

