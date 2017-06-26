Police: Man charged for leaving two dogs in hot car in Williamsburg Read Story Staff
A Missouri man is facing charges for leaving two dogs in a car outside of the Colonial Williamsburg Regional Visitor Center. Deputy Chief Steve Rubino, James City County Police spokesperson, tells 13News Now that 58-year-old David Joseph Kniess was issued two summons on June 15. Rubino says James City County animal control was alerted to the dogs at around 1:50 p.m. by Colonial Williamsburg security.
