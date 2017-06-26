Police: Man charged for leaving two d...

Police: Man charged for leaving two dogs in hot car in Williamsburg Read Story Staff

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

A Missouri man is facing charges for leaving two dogs in a car outside of the Colonial Williamsburg Regional Visitor Center. Deputy Chief Steve Rubino, James City County Police spokesperson, tells 13News Now that 58-year-old David Joseph Kniess was issued two summons on June 15. Rubino says James City County animal control was alerted to the dogs at around 1:50 p.m. by Colonial Williamsburg security.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White Women in America cannot be Muslim (May '13) 25 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 18
something about me and my family Mon martin garey 1
Santa in Williamsburg? (Dec '10) Jun 23 Martin garey 5
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) Jun 22 Martin garey 14
random post of today. Jun 21 martin garey 3
martin garey (beans) Facebook (Aug '16) Jun 20 Martin garey 12
News Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09) Jun 18 Martin garey 7
See all Williamsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamsburg Forum Now

Williamsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Williamsburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,841 • Total comments across all topics: 282,058,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC