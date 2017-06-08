Norfolk-based USCAA announces inaugural Legacy, Hall of Fame inductees
The United States Collegiate Athletic Association will open its Hall of Fame at its national headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia on June 11th and has released its inaugural Legacy and USCAA Hall of Fame inductees for the 2017-2018 year. Among the Hall of Fame inductees is Bill Casto, a Williamsburg resident who serves as CEO of the USCAA and spent 15 years as Director of Athletics at The Apprentice School in Newport News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Williamsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|ambermorgan723
|54
|Something about me
|10 hr
|Martin garey
|1
|perverted girls (Oct '16)
|Jun 12
|Martin garey
|20
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|Jun 11
|john fartcastle
|13
|random post of today.
|Jun 11
|martin garey
|2
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Jun 11
|Haaaaaaa
|18
|Governors put off health care questions, for now (Jul '12)
|Jun 9
|martin garey
|3
Find what you want!
Search Williamsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC