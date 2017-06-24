Lightning Strike Causes Fire on Roof of VA Station

This photo provided by the Williamsburg Fire Department shows some of the damage that occurred when a suspected lightning strike set fire to an AC unit on the fire station's roof Wednesday. June 15--WILLIAMSBURG, VA-- A suspected lightning strike was the cause of a fire to a rooftop air conditioning unit around 4:15 Wednesday at the Williamsburg fire station at 440 North Boundary Street, according to a news release.

