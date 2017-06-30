Facing financial woes, Colonial Williamsburg to restructure
In a Wednesday March 18, 2015 file photo, Colonial interpreters walk in front of the Colonial courthouse along Duke of Gloucester street in the Colonial Williamsburg area of Williamsburg, Va. Colonial Williamsburg, facing a decline in visitors and hundreds of millions in debt, announced Thursday it will outsource many of its commercial operations in a restructuring that will include layoffs.
