Elderly US visitor dies after swimming mishap in Bermuda
Police on Wednesday confirmed that an 81-year-old visitor from the United States died after getting into difficulty while swimming in Bermuda on Tuesday. He has been named as Tom Power, who along with his wife, Mary Ellen ran the popular Cheese Shop and the Fat Canary restaurant in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Add your comments below
Williamsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|1 hr
|Martin garey
|7
|Something about me
|1 hr
|Martin garey
|2
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|13 hr
|Cristina
|273
|Something else about me
|Fri
|Martin garey
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Jun 15
|ambermorgan723
|54
|perverted girls (Oct '16)
|Jun 12
|Martin garey
|20
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|Jun 11
|john fartcastle
|13
Find what you want!
Search Williamsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC