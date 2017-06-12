Elderly US visitor dies after swimmin...

Elderly US visitor dies after swimming mishap in Bermuda

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Jamaica Observer

Police on Wednesday confirmed that an 81-year-old visitor from the United States died after getting into difficulty while swimming in Bermuda on Tuesday. He has been named as Tom Power, who along with his wife, Mary Ellen ran the popular Cheese Shop and the Fat Canary restaurant in Williamsburg, Virginia.

