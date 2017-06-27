Chesterfield man, 23, is thought to h...

Chesterfield man, 23, is thought to have drowned off Colonial Parkway near Williamsburg

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

James City County authorities reported late Monday night that a recovery effort was underway after a 23-year-old Chesterfield County man went missing while swimming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) 5 hr Martin garey 15
News White Women in America cannot be Muslim (May '13) 6 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 18
something about me and my family Mon martin garey 1
Santa in Williamsburg? (Dec '10) Jun 23 Martin garey 5
random post of today. Jun 21 martin garey 3
martin garey (beans) Facebook (Aug '16) Jun 20 Martin garey 12
News Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09) Jun 18 Martin garey 7
See all Williamsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamsburg Forum Now

Williamsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Williamsburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,293 • Total comments across all topics: 282,064,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC