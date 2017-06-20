2017 Daily Press Poet Laureate relive...

2017 Daily Press Poet Laureate relives Hurricane Isabel in poem

Saturday Jun 3

It's something she's already seen in real life, a vision stuck in her mind since 2003 after Hurricane Isabel hit the Peninsula, where she had only been living for four months. "We were lucky enough that nothing happened to our house, but that tree really did go through our neighbors' house," Blalock said.

