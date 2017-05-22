Virginia inspector general calls for tighter financial oversight of airports
The state Department of Aviation needs to tighten its oversight of state airport funds, the state office of the inspector general said Monday in a report prepared in response to the Peninsula Airport Commission keeping state aviation officials in the dark about its use of taxpayer funds to pay off a loan for the now-defunct People Express Airlines. The inspector general's review of the aviation department is one of two major audits sparked by Daily Press reports earlier this year that Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport repaid $4.5 million that People Express owed TowneBank.
