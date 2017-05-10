VA: Williamsburg Area Transit Authority Chooses New Director
Trogdon has been Charles City County's administrator since 2012; he previously served as a town manager in Boiling Springs, North Carolina. He'll start his new job mid-June and will make $105,000 annually.
