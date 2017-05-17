Stanford grad Stackhouse looking to m...

Stanford grad Stackhouse looking to make the cut

Read more: Palo Alto Weekly

After playing in several events on the Symetra Tour, Stanford grad Mariah Stackhouse will continue her 2017 campaign on the LPGA Tour this week at the Kingsmill Championship. Stackhouse has competed in the Australia Open and LOTTE Championship on the LPGA Tour.

