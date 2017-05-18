SeaWorld's Hoped-For Transformation W...

SeaWorld's Hoped-For Transformation Will Include More Sesame Street

SeaWorld could use more brands that don't rely on animals - and Sesame Street is beloved by both kids and parents. It doesn't sound like a huge expansion yet with just one more theme park and one additional land, but this could be a good way to round out the company's offerings.

