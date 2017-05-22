Primland taps Ted Horan as general ma...

Primland taps Ted Horan as general manager -

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 20 Read more: Mt. Airy News

According to information from the resort, Horan "is a respected leader in the luxury hospitality arena with a wealth of expertise and experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mt. Airy News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
a message to all my topix friends and enimies 1 hr martin garey 1
Wondering about an old friend 1 hr martin garey 2
News Loreley Aims to Open Williamsburg Beer Garden N... (Nov '09) Sun martin garey 9
News White Women in America cannot be Muslim (May '13) May 18 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Presidential debate: Will Obama or Romney win t... (Oct '12) May 18 Brain Cancer 41
News Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11) May 16 martin garey 2
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) May 15 Not Going Back 17
See all Williamsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamsburg Forum Now

Williamsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Williamsburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,038 • Total comments across all topics: 281,207,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC