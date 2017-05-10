Peninsula Wine & Design studios anticipate growth
The Wine & Design locations in City Center at Oyster Point in Newport News and James City are bracing to get busier after the franchise's founder tells her story on ABC 's "Shark Tank" TV show airing at 9 p.m. Friday. "I'm excited to see what kind of response we get," said franchisee Christy Clements of the two Peninsula locations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Williamsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rumor of somebody wearing a hat with an isis sy...
|17 hr
|Martin garey
|2
|My 2002 story for today
|Fri
|Martin garey
|3
|How many best westerns are there in Williamsbur...
|Fri
|Martin garey
|3
|What motel in Williamsburg is the most fun one ...
|May 11
|Martin garey
|1
|My 2003 story for today
|May 11
|Martin garey
|1
|Savvy Shopper: Can't find water? Where to find ... (Aug '11)
|May 11
|Martin garey
|3
|Tornado watch in effect for Peninsula (Dec '08)
|May 11
|Martin garey
|4
Find what you want!
Search Williamsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC