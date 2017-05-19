Participate in an All American Tea Party at Colonial Williamsburg
Their All-American Tea Parties will be help the first and third Saturday of each month beginning May 20 until August 19. The events is held at Christiana Campbell's Tavern and features a special blend of tea and sippets of mid-day fare to be shared. Guests will be escorted to a private dining room for tea service.
