Participate in an All American Tea Pa...

Participate in an All American Tea Party at Colonial Williamsburg

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Their All-American Tea Parties will be help the first and third Saturday of each month beginning May 20 until August 19. The events is held at Christiana Campbell's Tavern and features a special blend of tea and sippets of mid-day fare to be shared. Guests will be escorted to a private dining room for tea service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wondering about an old friend 4 min martin garey 2
News Loreley Aims to Open Williamsburg Beer Garden N... (Nov '09) Sun martin garey 9
News White Women in America cannot be Muslim (May '13) May 18 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Presidential debate: Will Obama or Romney win t... (Oct '12) May 18 Brain Cancer 41
News Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11) May 16 martin garey 2
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) May 15 Not Going Back 17
News Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09) May 15 Martin garey 2
See all Williamsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamsburg Forum Now

Williamsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Williamsburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,438 • Total comments across all topics: 281,206,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC