ODU Economists Economic Forecast Larr...

ODU Economists Economic Forecast Larry Filer

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Old Dominion University economists delivered a Peninsula-specific economic forecast Tuesday at the Newport News Marriott at City Center. Strome College of Business Economic Forecasting Project Director Vinod Agarwal and Department of Economics chairman Larry Filer offered predictions for how Newport News, Hampton, Williamsburg and other communities north of the James River will fare for the rest of 2017 Old Dominion University economists delivered a Peninsula-specific economic forecast Tuesday at the Newport News Marriott at City Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) 15 hr Not Going Back 17
News Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09) Mon Martin garey 2
rumor of somebody wearing a hat with an isis sy... Sun Martin garey 2
My 2002 story for today May 12 Martin garey 3
How many best westerns are there in Williamsbur... May 12 Martin garey 3
What motel in Williamsburg is the most fun one ... May 11 Martin garey 1
My 2003 story for today May 11 Martin garey 1
See all Williamsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamsburg Forum Now

Williamsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Williamsburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,926 • Total comments across all topics: 281,057,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC