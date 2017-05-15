ODU Economists Economic Forecast Larry Filer
Old Dominion University economists delivered a Peninsula-specific economic forecast Tuesday at the Newport News Marriott at City Center. Strome College of Business Economic Forecasting Project Director Vinod Agarwal and Department of Economics chairman Larry Filer offered predictions for how Newport News, Hampton, Williamsburg and other communities north of the James River will fare for the rest of 2017 Old Dominion University economists delivered a Peninsula-specific economic forecast Tuesday at the Newport News Marriott at City Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Williamsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|15 hr
|Not Going Back
|17
|Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Martin garey
|2
|rumor of somebody wearing a hat with an isis sy...
|Sun
|Martin garey
|2
|My 2002 story for today
|May 12
|Martin garey
|3
|How many best westerns are there in Williamsbur...
|May 12
|Martin garey
|3
|What motel in Williamsburg is the most fun one ...
|May 11
|Martin garey
|1
|My 2003 story for today
|May 11
|Martin garey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Williamsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC