Noodles & Co. closes Peninsula restaurants
The Noodles & Co. restaurants near Patrick Henry Mall in Newport News and at Peninsula Town Center in Hampton have closed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williamsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hurricane Irene: Outages, Destruction in Storm'... (Aug '11)
|16 hr
|martin garey
|2
|Racist Violence in America (Aug '14)
|Mon
|Not Going Back
|17
|Storms cause isolated damage on Peninsula (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Martin garey
|2
|rumor of somebody wearing a hat with an isis sy...
|May 14
|Martin garey
|2
|My 2002 story for today
|May 12
|Martin garey
|3
|How many best westerns are there in Williamsbur...
|May 12
|Martin garey
|3
|What motel in Williamsburg is the most fun one ...
|May 11
|Martin garey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Williamsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC