More Peninsula workers find jobs in March
Newport News' unemployment rate dipped to 4.6 percent in March - the lowest rate since July 2008, according to Virginia Employment Commission data. While Newport News unemployment rates were as low as 4.8 percent in November and December, the rate hadn't been lower since unemployment hit 4.5 percent in July 2008, according to VEC data.
