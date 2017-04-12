Lydia Ko holds upper hand over rivals at Kingsmill Championship in Virginia
Lydia Ko responded to the heat on her world No.1 ranking by unfurling a near-flawless opening round at the LPGA Tour event in Williamsburg, Virginia. The Kiwi holds a 4-under par in a tie for fifth after 14 holes at the LGPA event.
