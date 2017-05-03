Funhouse Fest returns, reflects Hornsby musical interests

Bruce Hornsby shares festival information and artist line-up for the upcoming Funhouse Fest during a press conference at the Stryker Center in Williamsburg on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The Williamsburg festival is held June 23-25th featuring headliners of Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Sheryl Crow, Lake Street Drive and Rhiannon Giddens.

