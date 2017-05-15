Drugs found in Williamsburg hotel roo...

Drugs found in Williamsburg hotel room after man accidentally fires gun

Police were notified of a report of shots fired in the 400 block of Parkway Drive around 6 p.m. Officers said they found narcotic materials.

