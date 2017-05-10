Company News for May 8

LaMotte Water Management LLC , the Chesterfield County-based water treatment company, has acquired Clean Streams LLC , which manufactures automated water treatment systems for evaporative cooling water systems. Henrico County-based Virginia Green Lawn Care , which provides lawn care fertilization and weed control applications for residential and commercial turfs, has expanded its operations into Fredericksburg and the surrounding counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.