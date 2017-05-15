Child removed from Williamsburg home after mother charged with assault, child neglect
Police responded to a home in the 1000 block of Penniman Road and saw Ashley Boone sitting on a couch with an infant. Police said the victim had swelling on her head and bruising around an eye where she said Boone hit her.
