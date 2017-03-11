WMPD charges suspect in Stadium Drive shooting
WMPD obtained a warrant for Rakeem James, a suspect in the Feb. 26 shooting near Stadium Drive. COURTESY PHOTO / WMPD The College of William and Mary Police Department has charged Rakeem James, a 24-year-old resident of the City of Williamsburg, with a misdemeanor count of reckless handling of a firearm and a misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm in public following an incident where shots were fired near Stadium Drive Feb. 26 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Flat Hat.
Add your comments below
Williamsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|incest parents (Jun '15)
|10 hr
|Martin garey
|5
|Williamsburg police increasing crosswalk patrols (Nov '08)
|Sun
|Ayers
|4
|Owner of York County pipe/tobacco lounge arrest... (Nov '13)
|Sun
|Martin garey
|15
|Convicted Sex Offender returning to Williamsbur... (Jun '14)
|Sun
|Martin garey
|10
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Sat
|jessie
|36
|Convicted child extortionists
|Mar 11
|Martin garey
|1
|all about abortion (Jul '15)
|Mar 10
|Martin garey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Williamsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC