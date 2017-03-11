WMPD charges suspect in Stadium Drive...

WMPD charges suspect in Stadium Drive shooting

Saturday Mar 11

WMPD obtained a warrant for Rakeem James, a suspect in the Feb. 26 shooting near Stadium Drive. COURTESY PHOTO / WMPD The College of William and Mary Police Department has charged Rakeem James, a 24-year-old resident of the City of Williamsburg, with a misdemeanor count of reckless handling of a firearm and a misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm in public following an incident where shots were fired near Stadium Drive Feb. 26 .

