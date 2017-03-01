Tough times for Presidential heads

As polarized politics continue to rage in the Beltway, rural Virginia still has a place where Democrats, Republicans - and some Whigs - stand shoulder to shoulder. The busts of the first 43 U.S. presidents, each standing at least 15 feet tall and weighing nearly 10 tons, are huddled on the property of Howard Hankins, a local developer who saved them from destruction.

