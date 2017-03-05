Three Williamsburg IHOP employees cha...

Three Williamsburg IHOP employees charged with assault after fight

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Williamsburg police say they have charged three IHOP employees after an altercation that occurred at the restaurant, located in the 1400 block of Richmond Road. On February 17 around 7:30 a.m., the restaurant's manager told officers that two of her employees got into a verbal argument, which escalated into a physical fight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drugs 11 hr Matty 1
if your parents are hurting you and you can't p... (Jun '15) 18 hr Martin garey 5
News Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07) Sat Martin garey 11
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Fri dlphngrl3 35
How is Judy Sawyer still a realtor? Mar 3 Channel10 1
Child neglecters Mar 3 Martin garey 1
Bullies Mar 2 Martin garey 1
See all Williamsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamsburg Forum Now

Williamsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Williamsburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,046 • Total comments across all topics: 279,348,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC