Three Williamsburg IHOP employees charged with assault after fight
Williamsburg police say they have charged three IHOP employees after an altercation that occurred at the restaurant, located in the 1400 block of Richmond Road. On February 17 around 7:30 a.m., the restaurant's manager told officers that two of her employees got into a verbal argument, which escalated into a physical fight.
