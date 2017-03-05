Newport News man arrested, charged after highway pursuit
Virginia State Police have charged Jamahl Bethea, 26, of Newport News with felony eluding police, felony hit and run, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license - 18th offense, reckless driving, driving without insurance, showing a false i.d. to police, illegal window tint and possession of marijuana. The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. Sunday when Virginia State Police attempted to pull Bethea for speeding and illegal window tint.
