Funhouse Fest returns with Bruce Hornsby, Sheryl Crow

Williamsburg's Funhouse Festival returns for a second year this June with multiple performances by host Bruce Hornsby and an appearance by pop-country singer Sheryl Crow. The festival is the brainchild of the Virginia Arts Festival and Hornsby, a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and Williamsburg native.

