Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) to Strong Sell
According to Zacks, "SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williamsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|22
|being in trouble with your parents (Jun '15)
|Thu
|yes
|4
|Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08)
|Feb 18
|Martin garey
|7
|Female-on-male sexual assaults
|Feb 17
|Martin garey
|1
|Flashing Boobs (Jun '15)
|Feb 16
|Martin garey
|19
|perverted girls
|Feb 16
|Martin garey
|17
|Special ed teachers (Sep '15)
|Feb 16
|Martin garey
|12
Find what you want!
Search Williamsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC