Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ...

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) to Strong Sell

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: The Breeze

According to Zacks, "SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) Thu Martin garey 22
being in trouble with your parents (Jun '15) Thu yes 4
News Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08) Feb 18 Martin garey 7
Female-on-male sexual assaults Feb 17 Martin garey 1
Flashing Boobs (Jun '15) Feb 16 Martin garey 19
perverted girls Feb 16 Martin garey 17
Special ed teachers (Sep '15) Feb 16 Martin garey 12
See all Williamsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamsburg Forum Now

Williamsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Williamsburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,442 • Total comments across all topics: 279,134,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC